BoE’s Taylor: Global headwinds justify lower monetary policy path

BoE MPC member Alan Taylor reinforced his dovish position in an interview with the Financial Times, highlighting growing downside risks to the UK economy from global developments.

Taylor, who alongside Swati Dhingra voted for a larger 50bps rate cut in May, argued that monetary policy should be on a “lower policy path” given the accumulating headwinds.

He specifically pointed to impact of Trump’s tariffs on imports would “be building up over the rest of this year in terms of trade diversion and drag on growth”.

While UK inflation unexpectedly jumped to 3.5% in April, Taylor downplayed the significance of the rise, attributing it to “one-time tax and administered price changes.”