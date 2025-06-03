Caixin PMI manufacturing drops to 48.3, as China faces marked weakening at start of Q2

China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in May, with Caixin PMI falling to 48.3 from 50.4, well below market expectations of 50.6. This marked the first contraction in eight months and the lowest reading since September 2022.

According to Caixin Insight’s Wang Zhe, both supply and demand weakened, with a particularly notable drag from overseas demand. Employment continued to contract, pricing pressures remained subdued, and logistics saw moderate delays. Although business optimism saw a marginal recovery, the broader picture points to intensifying headwinds.

The report highlights the fragile start to Q2, with Wang pointing to a “marked weakening” in key economic indicators and a “significantly intensified” level of downward pressure.

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.