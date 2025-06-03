BoJ’s Ueda: Ready to hike if wage growth recovers from tariff drag

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament today that recently imposed U.S. tariffs could weigh on Japanese corporate sentiment, potentially impacting winter bonus payments and next year’s wage negotiations.

He acknowledged that wage growth may “slow somewhat” in the near term due to these external pressures. However, Ueda expressed confidence that wage momentum would eventually “re-accelerate”, helping to sustain a moderate growth in household consumption.

Looking ahead, Ueda reiterated the BoJ’s readiness to adjust its ultra-loose policy if the economy evolves in line with its projections. “If we’re convinced our forecast will materialize, we will adjust the degree of monetary support by raising interest rates,” he said.

However, he cautioned that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook remains “extremely high.”