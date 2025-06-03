Eurozone CPI falls to 1.9%, below ECB target for first time since Sep 2024

Eurozone inflation dipped back below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September 2024. Headline CPI fell from 2.2% yoy to 1.9% yoy in May, undershooting expectations of 2.0%. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also eased more than forecast to 2.3% from 2.7%.

The disinflation was led by a sharp slowdown in services inflation, which dropped from 4.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy. Non-energy industrial goods remained unchanged at 0.6% yoy. Energy prices continued to contract at -3.6% yoy, reinforcing the broader downward pressure. Despite a slight uptick in food and alcohol inflation to 3.3% yoy, the overall picture confirms easing price momentum across key sectors.

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.