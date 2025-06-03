Tue, Jun 03, 2025 @ 15:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI falls to 1.9%, below ECB target for first time since...

Eurozone CPI falls to 1.9%, below ECB target for first time since Sep 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone inflation dipped back below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September 2024. Headline CPI fell from 2.2% yoy to 1.9% yoy in May, undershooting expectations of 2.0%. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also eased more than forecast to 2.3% from 2.7%.

The disinflation was led by a sharp slowdown in services inflation, which dropped from 4.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy. Non-energy industrial goods remained unchanged at 0.6% yoy. Energy prices continued to contract at -3.6% yoy, reinforcing the broader downward pressure. Despite a slight uptick in food and alcohol inflation to 3.3% yoy, the overall picture confirms easing price momentum across key sectors.

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.