BoE’s Bailey: Rate path still downward, but clouded by unpredictability

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told the Treasury Committee today that while the direction for interest rates remains downward, the outlook has become increasingly uncertain.

Declining to pre-commit to a vote at the upcoming June meeting, Bailey said, “the path remains downwards, but how far and how quickly is now shrouded in a lot more uncertainty.”

He emphasized the role of external forces, noting that the Bank has revised its language to reflect the “unpredictable” nature of the current global environment.

His comments were echoed by fellow policymakers Catherine Mann and Sarah Breeden, who both acknowledged that rates are likely headed lower but stressed the difficulty in forecasting the exact pace or scale of future cuts.

Mann warned against assuming a fixed glide path, while Breeden said “there is uncertainty about how far, how fast.”