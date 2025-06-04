Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 50.2, ECB cuts and Germany to suhion tariffs impact ahead

Eurozone’s services sector contracted modestly in May, with the final PMI Services reading falling to 49.7, down from April’s 50.1, marking a six-month low. This decline pulled the Composite PMI down to 50.2, indicating only marginal overall growth in private sector activity.

The divergence in national performance was notable: Italy led with a 13-month high of 52.5, while Germany and France both remained in contraction, with Germany posting a five-month low of 48.5 and France improving to a nine-month high of 49.3.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, expressed confidence that expected ECB rate cuts and anticipated fiscal support from Germany would help cushion the impact of rising tariffs and growing uncertainty.

However, inflation signals from the PMI survey were mixed. Services sector sales price growth moderated again, which may reassure the ECB on the disinflation front. Still, cost pressures picked up slightly, which could complicate the ECB’s job over the longer term. Nevertheless, with goods prices easing more quickly and overall inflation slipping below target.

Full Eurozone PMI services final release here.