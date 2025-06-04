Wed, Jun 04, 2025 @ 10:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PMI composite finalized at 50.2, ECB cuts and Germany to suhion...

Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 50.2, ECB cuts and Germany to suhion tariffs impact ahead

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone’s services sector contracted modestly in May, with the final PMI Services reading falling to 49.7, down from April’s 50.1, marking a six-month low. This decline pulled the Composite PMI down to 50.2, indicating only marginal overall growth in private sector activity.

The divergence in national performance was notable: Italy led with a 13-month high of 52.5, while Germany and France both remained in contraction, with Germany posting a five-month low of 48.5 and France improving to a nine-month high of 49.3.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, expressed confidence that expected ECB rate cuts and anticipated fiscal support from Germany would help cushion the impact of rising tariffs and growing uncertainty.

However, inflation signals from the PMI survey were mixed. Services sector sales price growth moderated again, which may reassure the ECB on the disinflation front. Still, cost pressures picked up slightly, which could complicate the ECB’s job over the longer term. Nevertheless, with goods prices easing more quickly and overall inflation slipping below target.

Full Eurozone PMI services final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.