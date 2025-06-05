China’s Caixin PMI composite falls to 49.6, contracts for first time since 2022

China’s Caixin PMI Services rose modestly from 50.7 to 51.1 in May, aligning with expectations. However, the gain in services was not enough to offset the drag from manufacturing, as PMI Composite slipped into contraction at 49.6, its first reading below 50 since December 2022.

Wang Zhe of Caixin Insight Group noted that the manufacturing slump was weighing heavily on the overall market, with new export orders remaining “sluggish” across both goods and services. Although input costs rose slightly, firms were unable to pass these on to customers, with selling prices continuing to fall and compressing profit margins.

Caixin flagged “unfavorable factors remain relatively prevalent”, with growing external trade uncertainty and “noticeable weakening” in macro indicators at the start of Q2. The “significantly intensified”downward pressure raises the urgency for further targeted policy support.

Full China’s Caixin PMI services release here.