ECB Kazimir: Likely at end of cuts, eyes summer data for fine-tuning

Slovak ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir signaled a possible end to the current easing cycle, writing in an opinion piece today that “we’re nearly done with, if not already at the end of, the easing cycle.”

While acknowledging the potential for weaker-than-expected economic growth in the eurozone, Kazimir emphasized the importance of staying focused on inflation to, which he warned could surprise to the upside.

Looking ahead, Kazimir stressed the need for flexibility, noting that “incoming data throughout the summer will provide a clearer picture and guide our decisions on whether further fine-tuning is needed.”

