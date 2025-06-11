ECB’s Lane: Last week’s rate cut aimed at anchoring expectations, avoiding prolonged undershoot

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane emphasized that last week’s rate cut was a strategic step to ensure inflation remains on track toward the 2% target over the medium term. He argued that, without this move, the “projected negative inflation deviation” over the next 18 months could have risked becoming entrenched.

In a speech today, Lane also stressed the importance of clarity in ECB’s reaction function. By cutting the deposit facility rate to 2.00%, the central bank signaled that “we are determined to make sure that inflation returns to target in the medium term”. This helps “underpin inflation expectations and avoid an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.”

On the other hand, holding the rate at 2.25% could have sent the wrong signal, Lane warned, potentially triggering a market repricing that would reinforce a “more pronounced and longer-lasting undershoot of the inflation target.”

Full speech of ECB’s Lane here.