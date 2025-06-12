ECB Schnabel: Monetary easing nears end as Europe embraces stronger Euro and fiscal support

ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel signaled today that the central bank’s monetary easing cycle is “coming to an end,” citing stable medium-term inflation forecasts and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Speaking with notable confidence, Schnabel downplayed the expected dip in inflation—projected at just 1.6% in 2026—as a “temporary deviation” caused by energy base effects and a stronger euro.

Schnabel painted a relatively constructive picture of the Eurozone economy, stating that growth remains “broadly stable” even as global trade tensions intensify. Private consumption continues to provide a key pillar of support, while both manufacturing and construction sectors are showing signs of recovery. She also highlighted that “Additional defense and infrastructure spending counteract tariff shock on growth”.

In her view, these structural shifts, combined with a resilient Euro and outperforming equity markets, reflect a “new European growth narrative” that could elevate the region’s economic standing.

Still, Schnabel acknowledged the risks posed by escalating trade tensions, particularly in the form of inflation volatility and financial market uncertainty. She warned that tariffs can be amplified through global value chains, posing upside risks to inflation. At the same time weaponisation of raw materials threatens to further strain supply chains.

