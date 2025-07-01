China Caixin PMI manufacturing rises to 50.4, but optimism fades

China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose to 50.4 in June from 48.3, topping expectations of 49.0 and marking a return to expansion territory. However, Wang Zhe of Caixin Insight cautioned that job losses persisted, external demand remained weak, and price pressures were subdued.

While the latest figures point to near-term stabilization, underlying risks remain elevated. Wang stressed that domestic demand has yet to see a fundamental turnaround and that businesses have grown less optimistic. With logistics and purchasing activity still soft, and global uncertainty intensifying, the sustainability of June’s rebound remains in question unless further policy support or demand recovery materializes.

