ECB’s Centeno: Must wait for more data before next move

Portuguese ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno welcomed the return of Eurozone inflation to the 2% target, calling it “very good news.” However, he also stressed that the ECB remains focused on assessing incoming data.

Centeno told Bloomberg TV that the ECB is “monitoring all possible numbers” and assessing various aspects of the Eurozone’s 20-member economy. “The current situation doesn’t mean that we need to rush into more interest-rate reductions,” he said. “We need to see data, we need to see the developments.”