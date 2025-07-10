Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 16:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Musalem: Tariff impact on inflation still unclear, economy in good place

Fed’s Musalem: Tariff impact on inflation still unclear, economy in good place

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem on warned that it’s too early to judge how deeply tariffs might affect US inflation. He projected the average effective tariff rate could land in the high teens to low 20s, but emphasized uncertainty about how the price impact will play out. “It’s too soon to tell” whether tariffs will trigger a one-time price jump or more persistent inflation, he said.

Musalem noted that Dollar depreciation could add to inflation pressures and highlighted differing reactions across businesses. Some firms may absorb the cost increases, while others are likely to pass them through to consumers depending on their profit margins and pricing power.

Despite the tariff noise, Musalem struck a generally upbeat tone on the macro backdrop. He said the economy is in a “good place,” with the labor market at or near full employment and monetary policy only “modestly restrictive.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.