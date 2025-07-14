China’s exports growth accelerates to 5.8% yoy in June on tariff truce window

China’s exports rose 5.8% yoy in June, beating expectations of 5.0% yoy and marking a pickup from May’s 4.8% yoy. The improvement comes as exporters moved quickly to take advantage of the 90-day tariff truce with the US, front-loading shipments ahead of anticipated disruptions.

The stronger-than-expected performance helped lift China’s trade surplus to USD 114.8B, slightly above consensus and up from USD 103.2B in May.

Imports rose 1.1% yoy, the first positive reading of the year and a tentative sign of stabilization in domestic demand.