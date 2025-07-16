Wed, Jul 16, 2025 @ 05:03 GMT
Fed's Logan cites fiscal tailwinds, inflation risk in case for rate hold

Fed’s Logan cites fiscal tailwinds, inflation risk in case for rate hold

By ActionForex.com

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said overnight that she expects a slight pickup in the Fed’s preferred inflation measure following June’s CPI release and warned against easing policy prematurely. With the PCE inflation gauge at 2.3% in May, Logan said the latest CPI data “probably” means it will “move up a bit.” She stressed the need for a longer trend of subdued inflation before being confident in the disinflation process.

At the same time, Logan pointed to a solid labor market, near-record stock prices, and the recently passed Trump fiscal package as “tailwind” for continued economic strength.

Against that backdrop, Logan argued that the Fed can afford to “hold tight for a while longer,” maintaining modestly restrictive policy to ensure inflation returns to target sustainably.

