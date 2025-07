US producer prices were flat in June, falling short of expectations for a 0.3% mom rise. While a 0.3% mom increase in goods prices provided some support, a -0.1% mom dip in services prices offset the gain. PPI excluding food, energy, and trade services was unchanged on the month too.

On an annual basis, headline PPI slowed to 2.3% yoy from 2.6% yoy, also below forecasts 2.5% yoy. The more stable core measure still rose 2.5% year-on-year.

Full US PPI release here.