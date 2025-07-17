Fed’s Bostic: Price pressures are real

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned that rising inflation linked to import tariffs may delay any rate cuts. Speaking to Fox Business, Bostic acknowledged the uncertainty created by Trump’s trade actions. He added that increasing price pressures is now visible across the Southeast. “The price pressures are real,” he said, citing business feedback and internal surveys.

Bostic suggested the June CPI report, which showed broad-based increases in prices—particularly for heavily imported goods—may mark an “inflection point”. He highlighted that headline inflation moved further away from the Fed’s 2% target. “We’ve seen the highest increase in prices that we’ve seen all year,” he added. That backdrop, he argued, warrants caution.

When pressed about the possibility of no rate cut until 2026, Bostic didn’t rule it out. “Everything is on the table,” he said, stressing that the path of policy will depend entirely on how inflation evolves. “If prices continue to move steadily away from our target, then we’ll have to consider what policy response is appropriate.”