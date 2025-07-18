Fri, Jul 18, 2025 @ 05:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Daly backs two cuts this year, sees tariff impact as muted

Fed’s Daly backs two cuts this year, sees tariff impact as muted

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said two interest rate cuts this year remain a “reasonable” baseline, as the inflation from tariffs appears less severe than initially feared. Speaking overnight. She projected the policy rate could ultimately stabilize around 3% or slightly above.

Daly downplayed the precise timing of the next move, saying, “Whether it happens in July or September or some other month is really not the most relevant piece.” What matters, she argued, is that the Fed stays on track to avoid overtightening and harming the labor market. “We don’t want to unnecessarily tighten the economy in a way that hurts the labor market or growth,” Daly added.

She also emphasized that bringing inflation down the “last mile” doesn’t require a sharp slowdown. “I wouldn’t want to see more weakness in the labor market,” Daly said. “Which is why you can’t wait forever” to cut rates.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.