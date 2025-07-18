Japan CPI core cools to 3.3% on energy, but food and services prices still climb

Japan’s core consumer inflation slowed in June for the first time in four months, driven by easing energy prices. Core CPI, which excludes fresh food, decelerated from 3.7% yoy to 3.3% yoy, in line with expectations. While still above the BoJ’s 2% target — where it’s been since April 2022 — the moderation suggests waning energy cost pressures. Headline CPI also dipped to 3.3% from 3.5% in May.

However, underlying price pressures remain sticky. The core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy, rose from 3.3% yoy to 3.4% yoy, highlighting persistent inflation in services and food. Services inflation ticked up from 1.4% yoy to 1.5% yoy. Food prices excluding fresh items surged 8.2% yoy, up from 7.7% yoy. Rice inflation eased marginally but remains historically elevated at 101.7% yoy.