Tue, Jul 22, 2025 @ 16:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Bowman: Independence also requires listening, transparency

Fed’s Bowman: Independence also requires listening, transparency

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to policy independence during an interview with CNBC, stating that “it’s very important… that we maintain our independence with respect to monetary policy.”

Meanwhile, she stressed that this autonomy must be matched by a commitment to openness. “We have an obligation for transparency and accountability as well,” she noted.

Bowman also stressed the importance of listening to a wide range of voices in forming monetary policy. Since joining the Board in 2018, she said the Fed has consistently engaged with diverse viewpoints to better understand how different segments of the economy are affected.

“That should influence our decisions in monetary policymaking,” she said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.