Eurozone GDP beats with 0.1% qoq growth, but Germany and Italy contract

Eurozone GDP grew 0.1% qoq in Q2, slightly above market expectations of flat growth, while the broader EU expanded 0.2% qoq. On a year-over-year basis, GDP rose 1.4% yoy in the Eurozone and 1.5% yoy in the EU—marking a mild deceleration from Q1’s annual pace of 1.5% yoy and 1.6% yoy respectively. .

Spain led the quarter with a strong 0.7% qoq gain, followed by Portugal (0.6%) and Estonia (0.5%). However, Germany and Italy both posted marginal contractions of -0.1%, and Ireland saw the largest drop at -1.0%. Despite the mixed quarterly results, all member states reported positive year-on-year growth.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.