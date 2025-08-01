China Caixin PMI manufacturing contracts again as export demand falters

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped from 50.4 to 49.5 in July, signaling renewed contraction in factory activity and marking the second sub-50 reading in the past three months.

S&P Global’s Jingyi Pan noted that manufacturing production declined for only the second time since October 2023, as firms pulled back operations amid cautious demand outlook heading into H2 2025.

Weaker foreign demand was again a key drag, with export orders remaining sluggish amid global trade tensions. Domestic sales saw some resilience thanks to business development efforts, but overall growth was described as “only fractional.”

