Fri, Aug 01, 2025 @ 09:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina Caixin PMI manufacturing contracts again as export demand falters

China Caixin PMI manufacturing contracts again as export demand falters

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped from 50.4 to 49.5 in July, signaling renewed contraction in factory activity and marking the second sub-50 reading in the past three months.

S&P Global’s Jingyi Pan noted that manufacturing production declined for only the second time since October 2023, as firms pulled back operations amid cautious demand outlook heading into H2 2025.

Weaker foreign demand was again a key drag, with export orders remaining sluggish amid global trade tensions. Domestic sales saw some resilience thanks to business development efforts, but overall growth was described as “only fractional.”

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Are Your Trades Thriving or Just Surviving?

Common Forex Trading Mistakes

Times To Trade

Best Forex Scalping Method

How to Build a Successful Expert Advisor

The Importance of the US Dollar Index

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.