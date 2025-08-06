Wed, Aug 06, 2025 @ 07:56 GMT
Japan real wages remain negative despite stronger 2.5% nominal growth

By ActionForex.com

Japan’s real wages continued to contract in June, falling -1.3% yoy — the sixth straight month of decline. While that marked an improvement from May’s revised -2.6% yoy drop, persistent inflation, particularly in food prices, continues to erode household purchasing power. Consumer prices used for wage calculations rose 3.8% yoy in June, far outpacing nominal wage gains.

Nominal wages climbed 2.5% yoy, up from 1.4% yoy in May and rising for the 42nd consecutive month. However, the reading missed expectations of 3.2% yoy, tempering the positive headline.  Base pay rose 2.1% yoy, and special earnings — mainly bonuses — grew 3.0% yoy, supporting a modest rise in overall pay levels during the reporting month.

 

Learn Forex Trading

