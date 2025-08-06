Wed, Aug 06, 2025 @ 07:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ unemployment rate rises to 5.2%, RBNZ August cut in play

NZ unemployment rate rises to 5.2%, RBNZ August cut in play

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s Q2 labour market report confirmed continued softening, with employment falling -0.1% qoq and unemployment edging up to 5.2%. That marks the highest jobless rate since 2020, though still slightly below consensus of 5.3%. Participation rate also dropped -0.2 points to 70.5%, its lowest since early 2021, suggesting a cooling in demand.

Wage growth offered a mixed signal to the RBNZ. The private sector wage index rose 0.6% qoq, higher than expected 0.5% qoq and up from Q1’s 0.4%. But annual wage inflation slowed from 2.5% to 2.2% — the lowest in over three years — hinting that longer-term wage pressures are easing.

The overall report doesn’t deviate much from RBNZ’s May projections and is unlikely to alter its near-term stance. With inflation running at 2.7% yoy in Q2, markets still expect one more 25bps rate cut from the current 3.25% this month. But the central bank is likely to stay cautious on signaling further easing until price and wage dynamics show more decisive downside momentum.

Full NZ employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.