RBNZ survey signals one more cut, then long pause ahead

RBNZ’s August Survey of Expectations suggests the central bank will likely cut rates only once more in 2025, but the outlook beyond that remains cautious. The OCR is forecast to decline from 3.25% to 3.02% by September 2025 — consistent with a single 25bps move, likely in this month’s meeting. By June 2026, it’s seen at 2.86%, implying a second cut is possible in H1 2026, but far from assured.

Inflation expectations continue to ease gradually. One-year-ahead CPI forecasts slipped from 2.41% to 2.37%, while two-year-ahead projections fell marginally from 2.29% to 2.28%. Wage inflation expectations were mixed, with one-year views dropping to 2.61% while two-year expectations rose to 2.88%, implying confidence that wage pressures will not reignite inflation risks over the medium term.

The unemployment outlook also improved slightly, with expectations for joblessness falling across all time horizons. Despite soft growth conditions, respondents see GDP rising 1.66% over the next year and 2.16% the year after. Taken together, the survey points to a slow-moving easing cycle ahead, starting with one cut likely later this year, followed by a potentially long pause.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations here.