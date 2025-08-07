BoE cuts to 4.00%, hawkish 5-4 vote lifts Sterling

BoE delivered a widely expected 25 basis point rate cut, lowering the Bank Rate to 4.00% and continuing its cautious easing cycle. However, a hawkish four-member minority, including Chief Economist Huw Pill, Megan Greene, Clare Lombardelli, and Catherine Mann voted to hold rates steady, reflecting continued concern over lingering inflation pressures.

Governor Andrew Bailey led the five-member majority in favor of the reduction, and no member supported a larger reduction (Alan Taylor voted to cut bank rate by 50 bps in first round but changed to 25 bps in second round to avoid hold).. This signals that while easing continues, the BoE is far from embracing a more aggressive cutting path.

The BoE’s updated projections show inflation expected to rise temporarily, peaking around 4.0% in September before falling back toward the 2% target. However, the MPC noted that upside risks to medium-term inflation “have moved slightly higher” since May, citing concerns that temporary price increases could entrench wage and pricing behaviors. This inflation vigilance likely explains the hawkish vote split and continued pushback against front-loading cuts.

On the growth side, the MPC noted that underlying GDP “remains subdued”, with slack emerging in the labor market. While domestic and global uncertainties persist, the committee acknowledged that trade policy risk has “diminished somewhat”—a nod to easing tensions after recent UK-U.S. tariff agreements.

Even with economic momentum fading, the MPC maintained that policy is “not on a pre-set path,” emphasizing a “gradual and careful approach” to further easing.

Sterling responded positively to the rate cut and the hawkish tilt in the vote. GBP/USD’s rally from 1.3140 accelerates after the announcement. Current development further affirms the case that correction from 1.3787 has completed with three waves down to 1.3140. Further rise should be seen to 1.3587 resistance first. Firm break there will target a retest on 1.3787 high.

