BoJ Opinions: 2–3 months needed to Gauge Tariff impacts, year-end hike possible

BoJ’s July 30–31 Summary of Opinions revealed a broadly cautious stance on future policy moves, with members emphasizing the need for more data before shifting course.

Despite the recent US–Japan tariff agreement, board members reaffirmed that Japan’s baseline outlook has not improved. “Japan’s economic growth will moderate and the improvement in underlying CPI inflation will be sluggish temporarily,” one policymaker said. Accordingly, the consensus was to maintain current interest rates and financial accommodation, while monitoring trade risks and external demand.

“At least two to three more months are needed to assess the impact of US tariff policy,” one member stated, noting that the direction of US monetary policy and exchange rates could also shift materially depending on inflation and labor conditions.

Still, the door is now open for rate hikes later this year. The Summary suggests that if incoming data shows resilience in the US economy—and Japan avoids major trade fallout—the BoJ could resume policy normalization as soon as year-end.

“It may be possible for the Bank to exit from its current wait-and-see stance, perhaps as early as the end of this year,” one policymaker said. That prospect keeps the door open to further hikes in late 2025 if inflation and growth align.

