Australia jobs rebound with 24.5k growth in July, unemployment ticks lower

Australia’s labor market showed renewed strength in July, with employment rising by 24.5k, just shy of expectations for a 25.3k gain and a marked improvement from June’s tepid 1k increase. The headline was boosted by a sharp 60.5k jump in full-time positions, which more than offset a -35.9k drop in part-time jobs.

The unemployment rate eased from 4.3% to 4.2%, in line with forecasts, while the participation rate held steady at 67.0%. Signs of underlying resilience were also reflected in a 0.3% mom increase in total hours worked.

The strong full-time hiring points to ongoing momentum in higher-quality job creation, which could temper any immediate RBA shift toward further easing as policymakers weigh domestic strength against global uncertainties.

Full Australia employment release here.