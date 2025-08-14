Thu, Aug 14, 2025 @ 03:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia jobs rebound with 24.5k growth in July, unemployment ticks lower

Australia jobs rebound with 24.5k growth in July, unemployment ticks lower

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s labor market showed renewed strength in July, with employment rising by 24.5k, just shy of expectations for a 25.3k gain and a marked improvement from June’s tepid 1k increase. The headline was boosted by a sharp 60.5k jump in full-time positions, which more than offset a -35.9k drop in part-time jobs.

The unemployment rate eased from 4.3% to 4.2%, in line with forecasts, while the participation rate held steady at 67.0%. Signs of underlying resilience were also reflected in a 0.3% mom increase in total hours worked.

The strong full-time hiring points to ongoing momentum in higher-quality job creation, which could temper any immediate RBA shift toward further easing as policymakers weigh domestic strength against global uncertainties.

Full Australia employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.