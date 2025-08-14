Eurozone industrial production falls -1.3% mom in June, broad weakness across sectors

Eurozone industrial production fell sharply by -1.3% mom in June, missing expectations of a -0.8% mom drop. The breakdown showed a mixed picture, with energy output up 2.9% mom, but declines in other categories: intermediate goods -0.2% mom, capital goods -2.2% mom, durable consumer goods -0.6% mom, and a steep -4.7% mom fall in non-durable consumer goods.

Across the EU, output slipped -1.0% mom. The largest monthly declines came from Ireland (-11.3%), Portugal (-3.6%), and Lithuania (-2.8%). On the upside, Belgium (+5.1%), France (+3.8%), Sweden (+3.8%), and Greece (+3.3%) posted notable gains.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.