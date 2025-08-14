Thu, Aug 14, 2025 @ 13:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production falls -1.3% mom in June, broad weakness across sectors

Eurozone industrial production falls -1.3% mom in June, broad weakness across sectors

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production fell sharply by -1.3% mom in June, missing expectations of a -0.8% mom drop. The breakdown showed a mixed picture, with energy output up 2.9% mom, but declines in other categories: intermediate goods -0.2% mom, capital goods -2.2% mom, durable consumer goods -0.6% mom, and a steep -4.7% mom fall in non-durable consumer goods.

Across the EU, output slipped -1.0% mom. The largest monthly declines came from Ireland (-11.3%), Portugal (-3.6%), and Lithuania (-2.8%). On the upside, Belgium (+5.1%), France (+3.8%), Sweden (+3.8%), and Greece (+3.3%) posted notable gains.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.