Japan exports slump -2.6% yoy in July, U.S. auto shipments hit hard

Japan’s exports fell -2.6% yoy in July to JPY 9.36 trillion, the sharpest drop since February 2021, driven by weaker demand from its two largest markets, the U.S. and China. Exports to the U.S. slid -10.1% yoy, with auto shipments plunging -28.4% yoy, a steeper decline than June’s -26.7%. Shipments to China also contracted -3.5% yoy, though exports to Hong Kong surged nearly 18% yoy.

The latest weakness highlights how external headwinds continue to weigh on Japan’s trade sector. While Tokyo reached a deal with Washington on July 22 to reduce reciprocal tariffs to 15% from 25%, the benefits will not be reflected until the August trade data. For now, auto exports remain a key drag on overall performance.

Imports fell -7.5% yoy to JPY 9.48 trillion, leaving Japan with a JPY 118 billion deficit. In seasonally adjusted terms, exports slipped -0.2% mom, while imports rose 0.4% mom, pushing the deficit wider to JPY 303 billion.