Eurozone CPI holds at 2%, core steady at 2.3%

Eurozone inflation dynamics showed little change in July, with headline CPI finalized at 2.0% yoy and core CPI at 2.3% yoy. Both were steady comparing to June’s readings.

Services remained the dominant driver, contributing +1.46 percentage points to annual inflation, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at +0.63 pp. Non-energy industrial goods added a modest +0.18 pp, while energy subtracted -0.23 pp, highlighting that weak energy costs are still offsetting some domestic price persistence.

In contrast, the broader EU recorded a slight acceleration fro 2.3% yoy to 2.4% yoy. Country-level differences remain wide, with inflation near zero in Cyprus and below 1% in France, but still running above 6% in Romania.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.