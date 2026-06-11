GBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPCHF broke key resistance level 1.0660

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0775

GBPCHF currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 1.0660 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (1) at the end of April).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.0660 was followed by the breakout of the daily Triangle from January.

Given the strong Swiss Franc sales seen today, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0775, which has been reversing the price from October.



