NZ trade swings back into deficit despite broad export gains

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s trade balance flipped back into deficit in July, with imports outpacing exports despite solid overseas demand. Goods exports climbed 10% yoy to NZD 6.7 billion, but imports rose 2.6% yoy to NZD 7.3 billion, leaving a monthly deficit of NZD -578 million compared with expectation of NZD 70 million surplus.

Export performance was broadly positive across major partners. Shipments to the EU jumped 28% yoy, while sales to Japan rose 23%. Exports to the U.S. and China also advanced by 7.7% and 7.1% respectively. Australia remained steady with a 4.7% increase.

On the import side, gains were concentrated in the EU and U.S., up 22% yoy and 24% respectively. Purchases from China increased 6.9%, while imports from Australia ticked up by 2.7%. However, imports from South Korea slumped by a sharp -33%.

Full NZ trade balance release here.

