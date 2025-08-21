Australia PMI composite rises to 54.9, growth broadening, inflation cooling

Australia’s private sector gained momentum in August, with both manufacturing and services showing stronger growth. Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.9 from 51.3, while Services PMI improved to 55.1 from 54.1. As a result, Composite PMI rose to 54.9 from 53.8, its highest since April 2022, signaling a broadening recovery.

S&P Global’s Jingyi Pan noted that easier interest rates have supported domestic activity, while external demand is also beginning to revive. Export orders picked up, adding to optimism among Australian businesses, and sentiment strengthened notably through the month.

Price pressures, meanwhile, showed signs of easing. Output price inflation pulled back from July’s recent high, a shift that could help sustain demand in the months ahead. That combination of stronger demand and softer price growth points to a healthier balance in the economy and gives RBA space to assess policy moves more carefully in the coming months.

Full Australia PMI flash release here.