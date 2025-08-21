Fed’s Bostic sticks to view of one cut this year

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated that his outlook for monetary policy remains centered on just one rate cut this year, consistent with guidance he has offered since early 2025. While Bostic emphasized he is not “stuck on anything,” he noted that forecasts carry wide confidence bands in the current environment of heightened uncertainty.

He pointed out that inflation has been moving “sideways” in the 2.5–2.8% range for much of the past nine months, persistently above the Fed’s 2% goal. This suggests progress on disinflation has stalled, keeping policymakers wary of easing too early. At the same time, the unemployment rate remains historically low, though cracks in the labor market are beginning to appear.

Bostic acknowledged the downward revisions to May and June payrolls as a sign of “lot less robust job creation,” though he cautioned against reading too much into one data point.