Japan core CPI slows to 3.1% as rice inflation cools, but underlying pressures persist

Japan’s inflation slowed again in July, with core CPI (ex-fresh food) easing to 3.1% yoy from 3.3% yoy, slightly above expectations of 3.0% yoy. Headline CPI also dipped to 3.1% yoy. The moderation was driven in part by cooling rice prices, which rose 90.7% yoy after surging 100.2% yoy in June, alongside the reintroduction of energy subsidies. Together, these helped bring core inflation down from May’s 3.7% peak.

However, price pressures remain entrenched. Food inflation excluding fresh items actually quickened to 8.3% yoy from 8.2% yoy. Core-core CPI (ex-food and energy) stayed unchanged, elevated at 3.4%. Energy prices provided some relief with a -0.3% yoy annual decline, the first drop since March 2024, but this was not enough to counter stubborn underlying strength.

For policymakers at BoJ, the data paints a mixed picture: rice and energy are finally easing their grip on consumer prices, but persistently high core inflation highlights why interest rate hikes remain on the table. While inflation is clearly off its May peak, the road back toward the 2% target looks slow and uneven.