ECB consumer survey shows long-term inflation anchored, growth views weaken

The ECB’s July Consumer Expectations Survey showed households continue to see inflation remaining above target in the near term, with 12-month expectations steady at 2.6% and three-year expectations edging higher to 2.5% from 2.4%. Five-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 2.1% for an eighth consecutive month, underscoring anchored long-term views.

Notably, uncertainty around one-year inflation stayed at its lowest since January 2022, with the median at 1.6%. This suggests households feel more confident about the inflation outlook, even as near-term expectations remain somewhat elevated.

Growth and labor market expectations turned more downbeat. Economic growth was expected to contract by -1.2% over the next 12 months, compared with -1.0% in June. Unemployment expectations rose to 10.6% from 10.3%. The results highlight continued pessimism about the Eurozone’s economic prospects despite inflation stability.

