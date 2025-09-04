Swiss CPI subdued at 0.2% yoy, but no immediate deflation threat seen

Swiss consumer prices slipped in August, with headline CPI falling -0.1% mom, below expectations for a flat reading. Core CPI, which excludes fresh products and energy, also dropped -0.1% on the month, as both domestic and imported product prices declined by -0.1% mom.

On an annual basis, inflation held steady at just 0.2% yoy, in line with expectations. Core CPI eased further to 0.7% yoy from 0.8% yoy previously. Domestic price growth slowed to 0.6% yoy from 0.7% yoy, while imported prices contracted by -1.3% yoy, a slight improvement from -1.4% yoy in July.

The data confirm that inflation in Switzerland remains exceptionally subdued. Yet, deflation risk is not imminent. That leaves little urgency for the SNB to bring back negative interest rates for now.

Full Swiss CPI release here.