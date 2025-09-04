Thu, Sep 04, 2025 @ 17:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS ADP jobs up 54k, hiring momentum slows further

US ADP jobs up 54k, hiring momentum slows further

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US private employers added 54k jobs in August, short of expectations for 72k, according to ADP. Goods-producing industries created 13k positions, while services added 42k. Hiring by firm size showed modest gains across the board, with small companies up 12k, medium-sized firms up 25k, and large firms up 18k.

Wage dynamics were mixed. Year-over-year pay growth for job-stayers held steady at 4.4%, while job-changers saw wages rise 7.1%, slightly faster than July’s 7.0%.

ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson said hiring momentum has been “whipsawed by uncertainty,” citing factors such as labor shortages, skittish consumer demand, and potential disruption from artificial intelligence adoption. The data add to concerns that job creation is losing momentum ahead of Friday’s official nonfarm payrolls report.

Full US ADP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.