Fri, Sep 05, 2025 @ 18:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS payrolls add just 22k, unemployment edges to 4.3%

US payrolls add just 22k, unemployment edges to 4.3%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US non-farm payrolls showed a sharp slowdown in hiring in August, with employment rising by only 22k, far below the 78k expected. Revisions painted a mixed picture, with July adjusted slightly higher to 79k but June lowered into contraction at -13k.

Unemployment rate ticked up from 4.2% to 4.3% as expected, while the participation rate edged higher by 0.1% to 62.3%. The employment-population ratio was steady at 59.6%, suggesting little improvement in labor utilization despite modest gains in the workforce.

Wage growth remained steady, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% mom and up 3.7% over the past year. While pay increases are holding, the weak job creation numbers highlight the Fed’s dilemma: inflation may be edging down, but labor market cooling is becoming more pronounced.

Full US NFP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.