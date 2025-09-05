US payrolls add just 22k, unemployment edges to 4.3%

US non-farm payrolls showed a sharp slowdown in hiring in August, with employment rising by only 22k, far below the 78k expected. Revisions painted a mixed picture, with July adjusted slightly higher to 79k but June lowered into contraction at -13k.

Unemployment rate ticked up from 4.2% to 4.3% as expected, while the participation rate edged higher by 0.1% to 62.3%. The employment-population ratio was steady at 59.6%, suggesting little improvement in labor utilization despite modest gains in the workforce.

Wage growth remained steady, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% mom and up 3.7% over the past year. While pay increases are holding, the weak job creation numbers highlight the Fed’s dilemma: inflation may be edging down, but labor market cooling is becoming more pronounced.

Full US NFP release here.