Fri, Sep 05, 2025 @ 18:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada employment falls -65.5k, jobless rate jumps to 7.1%.

Canada employment falls -65.5k, jobless rate jumps to 7.1%.

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s labor market weakened further in August, with employment falling by -65.5k, far below expectations of 4.9k gain. This marked the second consecutive monthly contraction, driven almost entirely by a sharp -60k drop in part-time jobs, while full-time employment was little changed.

Unemployment rate climbed to 7.1% from 6.9%, above expectations, marking the highest level since May 2016 outside the pandemic years. Both the employment rate and participation rate slipped, falling to 60.5% and 65.1%.

Wage growth offered little relief, with average hourly earnings rising 3.2% yoy, slightly slower than July’s 3.3% yoy.

Full Canada’s employment here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.