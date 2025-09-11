Thu, Sep 11, 2025 @ 06:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan CGPI accelerates to 2.7% yoy, import price declines ease

Japan CGPI accelerates to 2.7% yoy, import price declines ease

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s producer prices rose modestly in August, with CGPI climbing 2.7% yoy from 2.5% yoy in July, matching market forecasts. The pickup was driven mainly by food and beverage costs, which rose 5.0% yoy versus 4.7% yoy previously. In contrast, utility bills fell -2.9% yoy due to government subsidies, softening the overall inflation impact.

Import price declines eased significantly in the past two months, with yen-based import prices down -3.9% yoy compared with a revised -10.3% fall in July. The data suggest external cost pressures are stabilizing, even as domestic food inflation remains sticky.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.