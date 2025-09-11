Japan CGPI accelerates to 2.7% yoy, import price declines ease

Japan’s producer prices rose modestly in August, with CGPI climbing 2.7% yoy from 2.5% yoy in July, matching market forecasts. The pickup was driven mainly by food and beverage costs, which rose 5.0% yoy versus 4.7% yoy previously. In contrast, utility bills fell -2.9% yoy due to government subsidies, softening the overall inflation impact.

Import price declines eased significantly in the past two months, with yen-based import prices down -3.9% yoy compared with a revised -10.3% fall in July. The data suggest external cost pressures are stabilizing, even as domestic food inflation remains sticky.