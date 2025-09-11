Thu, Sep 11, 2025 @ 13:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB holds at 2.00% Again, upgrades 2025 growth outlook

ECB holds at 2.00% Again, upgrades 2025 growth outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The ECB left its deposit rate unchanged at 2.00% as widely expected, marking a second consecutive hold. The Governing Council reiterated its commitment to stabilizing inflation at 2% over the medium term and stressed a “data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting” approach. Policymakers emphasized they are “not pre-committing to a particular rate path”, leaving flexibility to respond to incoming data.

Fresh staff projections showed little change from June, with headline inflation expected to average 2.1% (prior 2.0%) in 2025, 1.7% (1.6) in 2026, and 1.9% (2.0%) in 2027.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, is projected at 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027. The figures reinforce the view that price pressures are gradually converging toward target.

On growth, the ECB revised up its 2025 forecast to 1.2% from 0.9%, but cut its 2026 estimate slightly to 1.0% (prior 1.1%). The 2027 projection was left unchanged at 1.3%.

Full ECB statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.