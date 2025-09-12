Fri, Sep 12, 2025 @ 10:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK inflation expectations rise, BoE survey shows

UK inflation expectations rise, BoE survey shows

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The BoE/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey showed UK households nudging inflation expectations higher. Median expectations for inflation over the next year rose to 3.6% from 3.2% in May, while two-year expectations climbed to 3.4% from 3.2%. Longer-term inflation expectations, five years out, also ticked up to 3.8% from 3.6%.

Concerns over rising prices were tied to broader pessimism about growth. By a margin of 69% to 6%, respondents said the economy would end up weaker rather than stronger if inflation accelerated, compared with 67% to 5% in May.

On the interest rate outlook, 33% of respondents expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, unchanged from May. But more people now expect stability, with 26% seeing no change versus 21% in May. The share expecting cuts fell to 29% from 34%, suggesting households are adjusting to the prospect of “higher for longer” rates.

When asked what would be best for the economy, 33% favored lower rates, down from 37% in May. Meanwhile, 28% preferred no change, up from 26%, and 14% wanted higher rates, up slightly from 12%. The responses suggest growing acceptance that policy will remain restrictive even as concerns about inflation remain elevated.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.