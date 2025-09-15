NZ services PMI slumps to 47.5, 18th month contraction

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 @ 04:52 GMT
New Zealand’s services sector deteriorated further in August, with BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index slipping from 48.9 to 47.5, well below the long-run average of 52.9. The reading also marks the 18th consecutive month of contraction. Both

Activity/Sales (46.2) and New Orders/Business (47.8) weakened, suggesting demand remains fragile. Employment improved slightly to 48.3 but remains in contraction territory, reflecting businesses’ reluctance to expand payrolls in the face of subdued activity.

The survey showed 59.6% of respondents made negative comments in August, an increase from July but still less pessimistic than June’s tally. Firms cited multiple pressures, including high interest rates, sticky inflation, and the cost-of-living squeeze eroding household spending. Rising operating costs, seasonal slowdowns, supply chain disruptions, and uncertainty over government policy also weighed on sentiment.

Full NZ BNZ PSI release here.

