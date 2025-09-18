Thu, Sep 18, 2025 @ 07:37 GMT
Australia jobs disappoint in August as employment falls -5.4k



Australia’s labor market weakened in August as total employment fell by -5.4k, against expectations for a 21.2k gain. The headline masked stark contrasts, with full-time jobs dropping by -40.9k while part-time roles increased by 35.5k. Hours worked fell -0.4% mom, underscoring signs of cooling demand for labor.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in line with forecasts, though the participation rate edged down to 66.8% from 67.0%. The data suggest that while unemployment remains low, underlying labor market conditions are softening.

Full Australia employment release here.

