Germany Ifo falls to 87.8, recovery prospects dim

Germany Ifo falls to 87.8, recovery prospects dim

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index fell to 87.8 in September from 88.9, with Current Situation Index slipping from 86.4 to 85.7 and Expectations falling from 91.4 to 89.7. The institute said prospects for recovery have “suffered a setback”.

By sector, weakness was broad-based. Manufacturing sentiment dropped further, with companies reporting weaker orders and fading optimism among capital goods producers. Services took the hardest hit, plunging to -3.0, the lowest since February, as expectations grew more pessimistic. Trade sentiment also deteriorated, while construction offered a rare bright spot with modest improvement.

Full German Ifo business climate release here.

