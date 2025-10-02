Swiss CPI holds low 0.2% in September, core steady at 0.7%

Swiss consumer prices dipped -0.2% mom in September, in line with expectations. Core CPI also dropped -0.2% mom. Domestic product prices fell -0.3% mom while imported product prices slipped -0.1% mom.

On an annual basis, headline CPI was unchanged at 0.2% yoy, slightly below the 0.3% forecast but positive for a fourth straight month.

Core inflation, excluding fresh and seasonal items as well as energy, held steady at 0.7% yoy. Domestic prices were unchanged at 0.6% yoy. Imported prices swung higher, rising to -0.9% yoy from -1.3% previously.

Full Swiss CPI release here.