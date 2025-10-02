Thu, Oct 02, 2025 @ 09:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSwiss CPI holds low 0.2% in September, core steady at 0.7%

Swiss CPI holds low 0.2% in September, core steady at 0.7%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Swiss consumer prices dipped -0.2% mom in September, in line with expectations. Core CPI also dropped -0.2% mom. Domestic product prices fell -0.3% mom while imported product prices slipped -0.1% mom.

On an annual basis, headline CPI was unchanged at 0.2% yoy, slightly below the 0.3% forecast but positive for a fourth straight month.

Core inflation, excluding fresh and seasonal items as well as energy, held steady at 0.7% yoy. Domestic prices were unchanged at 0.6% yoy. Imported prices swung higher, rising to -0.9% yoy from -1.3% previously.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.