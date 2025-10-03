UK PMI suggests summer bounce a flash in the pan, supports BoE dovish shift

UK business activity slowed sharply in September, with the final Services PMI dropping to 50.8 from August’s 16-month high of 54.2, marking a five-month low. The Composite PMI mirrored the downturn, slipping to 50.1 from 53.5, also a five-month trough.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said service providers saw a “disappointing end” to Q3 as weak consumer confidence, postponed investment decisions, and falling exports weighed on demand. He warned that the summer’s output surge now looks like a “flash in the pan,” with political and economic uncertainty again restraining the sector. Export orders were particularly weak, as European demand remained subdued.

The report also flagged another month of job losses, extending a year-long trend, alongside weaker business confidence and softer cost pressures. These signs of slackening labor conditions and easing inflation are likely to reinforce the “more dovish shift” in the BoE’s policy debate, with calls growing for further rate cuts into 2025.

Full UK PMI services final release here.