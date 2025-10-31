Fri, Oct 31, 2025 @ 17:14 GMT
Canada GDP shrinks -0.3% mom in August, broad-based weakness offsets September rebound hopes

Canada’s economy contracted -0.3% mom in August, a much steeper decline than the expected flat reading, highlighting broad-based weakness across both goods and services sectors.

According to Statistics Canada, goods-producing industries fell -0.6%, marking the fifth contraction this year. Services-producing industries slipped -0.1%, the first decline in six months. The data reinforce concerns that Canada’s growth momentum remains fragile amid trade headwinds and domestic softness.

Looking ahead, advance estimates suggest GDP rose 0.1% mom in September, offering a modest sign of stabilization. Gains in finance, insurance, mining, oil and gas extraction, and manufacturing were partly offset by declines in wholesale and retail trade.

Full Canada’s GDP release here.

